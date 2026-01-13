Mike Tomlin stepping down as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has informed the team that he is stepping down from his position.

Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement Tuesday afternoon, thanking Tomlin for his contributions to the team.

"During our meeting today, Coach Tomlin informed me that he has decided to step down as our Head Coach," Rooney said.

"Obviously, I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication and success we have shared over the last 19 years. It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin. He guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career. His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated."

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 12: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the fourth quarter of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium on January 12, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty Images

Tomlin also issued his own statement, thanking the organization, players, and fans for their support during his tenure.

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team. I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support.

"I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.

"I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team.

"While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh."

Tomlin resigns after wild-card round defeat

Tomlin's resignation comes less than 24 hours after the Steelers lost 30-6 to the Houston Texans in the AFC wild-card round.

Pittsburgh's last playoff win came against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 playoffs. Since then, Pittsburgh has lost its last seven postseason games. Tomlin's seven-game postseason losing streak ties former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis for the longest playoff losing streak by an NFL coach.

Steelers now looking for fourth head coach since 1969

Including Tomlin, the Steelers have only employed three head coaches since the 1969 season. Chuck Noll served as head coach from 1969 through the 1991 season, giving way to Crafton, Pennsylvania, native Bill Cowher, who helmed the position from 1992 through the 2006 season. Both Noll and Cowher have since been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

During Tomlin's 19 seasons as head coach, he famously never finished with a losing record, with his teams finishing at a .500 record or better during his entire tenure.

Tomlin became the youngest head coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl at 36 years old, leading the Steelers to victory in Super Bowl XLIII against the Arizona Cardinals, a record later surpassed by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay after McVay won Super Bowl LVI in 2021.

Tomlin's Super Bowl victory in his second season as head coach made him the fastest Steelers coach to win a championship.

This is a developing story and will be updated.