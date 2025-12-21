Steelers' win over Lions secures 19th straight non-losing season under Mike Tomlin

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin added another milestone to his Pro Football Hall of Fame-caliber resume after the Steelers earned a 29-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The victory secured a 19th consecutive non-losing season for the Steelers under Tomlin, the longest such streak to begin a head coaching career in NFL history.

MIKE TOMLIN REFUSES TO LOSE

Pittsburgh improved to 9-6 on the season, ensuring it will finish at .500 or better for the 19th consecutive year since Tomlin was hired in 2007. The Steelers have not had a losing record during his tenure, finishing no worse than 8-8 each season.

The franchise's run of non-losing seasons now stands at 22, dating to 2003, when Pittsburgh finished 6-10.

Tomlin's streak also ties him with former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick for the second-longest run of consecutive non-losing seasons at any point in an NFL coaching career. Belichick's streak spanned from 2001 to 2019.

Only former Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry had a longer such run, going 21 seasons without a losing record from 1965 to 1985.