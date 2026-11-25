Millions of people are en route to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday. AAA predicts 81.5 million people will travel at least 50 miles for the holiday, and nearly 1.5 million Marylanders will travel over the holiday period.

Many people left the Baltimore region as early as they could Wednesday, hoping they wouldn't run into any issues on their way to see family.

Travel at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport

Travelers were surprised that Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport wasn't as hectic as they expected.

"I thought it was going to be way worse," said traveler Victorica Harris. "Our flight isn't until three hours."

"I honestly thought it was going to be crazier," said Anette Aguillon, another traveler. "I'm actually a little surprised that it's not as much traffic."

Some had slight concerns about their flights after an equipment outage led to a ground stop Tuesday at Chicago O'Hare Airport, impacting some flights. Caleb Morris was headed to the Windy City by way of Chicago Midway Airport and questioned if it would affect his flight.

"I was like, maybe it'll go to Midway, but it looks good as of now," Morris said.

On Sunday, another technology issue delayed more than half of Delta Air Lines flights. Last week, a United Airlines system outage impacted flights just days after a nationwide ground stop.

"I'm like, should we just drive?" said Michelle Michalek.

Holiday travel on the roads

Travelers also have to contend with a nor'easter that's expected to bring heavy rain and winds right in time for the holiday.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said it planned to close MD 611 (Verrazano Bridge) starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, because of the incoming weather.

The MDTA previously shared the most congested travel times for the Bay Bridge, and said it would implement two-way travel on the bridge, weather and traffic permitting.

AAA said that Wednesday would be one of the busiest travel days on the roads. Driver Jason Catanach said traffic had started to pick up in the late morning.

"This morning, I woke up and took a look at the travel time and was like, 'OK, I should probably start getting moving,'" Catanach said. "As I was getting ready, it was already starting to creep up and up."

Charlie Gischlar, with the Maryland State Highway Administration, said a lot of people are leaving earlier for Thanksgiving, but drivers can still expect to see heavier volumes than normal.

"Especially I-95, because that connects Maine and Florida," said Gischlar. "We're smack dab in the middle of the mid-Atlantic coast there. So, we're going to have a lot of that transitory traffic. Plus, our regular folks that live in the state are going to be using it."

AAA said 72.9 million people will drive during the holiday travel period. That's a slight dip compared to 2025. In Maryland, more than 1.36 million are expected to drive.