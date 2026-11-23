Some travelers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are now packing their concerns, as the Thanksgiving holiday travel period gets underway.

Recent technical issues have caused delays, cancellations and even full ground stops across the country. Meanwhile, the forecast shows a stormy holiday ahead for the region.

Overall, BWI airport expects around 237,000 travelers to depart between this past Sunday and next Monday.

But even with all of the issues lately, some travelers CBS News Baltimore met on Monday said they're staying positive.

Rolling with the punches

While a Delta Air Lines equipment outage had been resolved by Monday morning, some at BWI still felt the ripple effect with delays and cancellations.

One of those impacted travelers was Ode Hines, who originally was supposed to fly home to Florida on Sunday night.

Fortunately, by the time WJZ met Hines, he had already secured a flight home. But he did run into one more hiccup before that.

"Woke up this morning, and they changed [my flight] back to 6 a.m. So I didn't have enough time to get dressed and catch [that] flight," Hines said.

Sunday's issues with Delta Air Lines were nothing compared to the Federal Aviation Administration's national ground stop a little more than a week before. It was sparked by a telecommunications issue that has been traced to a routine router upgrade.

Despite the issues, Hines and other travelers said they're not worried about a repeat.

While she's not particularly concerned, Kawanna Moore, of Chicago, Illinois, still said she's thankful her holiday travel is done for the year.

"I'm gonna stay put for this last month and week I have left of this year," Moore said.

Prepared for the uptick

BWI's leader assured the public the airport is prepared for the Thanksgiving travel period.

Executive Director and CEO Shannetta Griffin said her team and others really stepped up to help travelers during the ground stop.

"We worked with our concessionaires to stay open, so people would have food to eat. We [worked] with our entire operations team, our security teams, to make sure that people who did have to stay in the airport were accommodated," she said.

Griffin said they're also prepared for the severe weather impact. Extra staff are on hand to make things as smooth as possible.

"It's not just our airport... it is a system of airports. If one airport is under those kinds of circumstances where the weather is very bad and they've got delays and cancellations, it impacts all of our airports across the country," she said.

If you're concerned about a delay, cancellation or ground stop, it is best to contact your airline directly.