All flights grounded at BWI as part of nationwide stoppage, passengers currently on hold

All flights at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport have been halted due to a nationwide ground stop affecting all commercial airline departures. The stop was ordered Friday afternoon by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X that the nationwide ground stop was ordered due to "a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers." He added, "FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them."

"All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice," the FAA statement said. "Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis."

A spokeperson for BWI confirmed that all airline departures ar the airport were being held.

"Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for updated flight status information," the spokesperson said. "We will provide updated information to travelers when we receive further details."