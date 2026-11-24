Chicago's Department of Aviation is expecting 1.6 million people to move through O'Hare Airport's terminals between Tuesday and Sunday for Thanksgiving.

This year, more than 81 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, with AAA estimating that more than 350,000 Illinoisans alone will fly.

Tuesday night and Wednesday morning are expected to be the busiest times at the airport.

That's a Thanksgiving week travel record for the Chicago airport.

On Tuesday morning, security lines started building at Terminal 2 just after 5 a.m.

The Department of Aviation wants to avoid congestion on roads outside the airport. Officials are requesting travelers consider taking the trains to O'Hare and Midway instead of driving.

The start of holiday travel comes after the FAA briefly issued a ground stop at O'Hare International Airport on Monday because of staffing issues.

Monday's ground stop lasted less than two hours.

Travel concerns also stemmed from the massive nationwide ground stop that grounded every plane on Friday, Nov. 13.

On November 16, United Airlines experienced delays due to reported issues with its weight-and-balance system. A similar glitch with Delta's luggage system left Delta passengers with a taste of chaos two days ago.

AAA projects nearly 6 million will fly domestically for Thanksgiving this week. Other than Tuesday night and Wednesday, Sunday is also expected to be among the busiest travel days.