Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) is giving drivers a heads up about the best and worst times to travel for the holiday.

The agency shared travel information for the major crossings Wednesday, including the Bay Bridge, I-95 and Route 301.

"The MDTA is committed to the safety of every traveler and encourages drivers to plan ahead, be patient and put safety first to help everyone reach their destination safely and kick off the holiday season on a safe note," the MDTA said in a statement.

The agency is also reminding drivers in the Baltimore metro area that the southeast section of the I-695 Beltway is closed at Exit 1 on the Outer Loop and Exit 44 on the Inner Loop.

"Drivers traveling between Baltimore and Harford counties may consider using the I-95 Express Toll Lanes, which extend northbound to Mountain Road (MD 152)," the statement continued.

Best and worst times for major crossings

The MDTA says, weather and traffic permitting, it will implement two-way travel on the Bay Bridge to help ease delays.

These are expected to be the most congested timeframes on the bridge from Tuesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 29:

• Tuesday, Nov. 24 before 2 p.m. and after 10 p.m.

• Wednesday, Nov. 25 before noon and after 6 p.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 26 before 10 a.m. and after 3 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 27 before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 28 before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 29 before noon and after 7 p.m.

Alternatively, these are expected to be the best times to travel on I-95, specifically for JFK Memorial Highway and the Fort McHenry Tunnel:

• Tuesday, Nov. 24 before noon and after 10 p.m.

• Wednesday, Nov. 25 before 9 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 26 before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 27 before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 28 before 9 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 29 before 9 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Finally, these are the best times on Route 301 for the Nice/Middleton Bridge:

• Wednesday, Nov. 25 before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 28 before noon and after 6 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 29 before noon and after 6 p.m.

Important safety reminders

The MDTA also urged drivers to allow extra time and to avoid distractions on the road.

"Speeding reduces the time available to react and increases the severity of crashes," the announcement said. "Set your GPS before beginning your trip to help minimize distractions while driving. Distracted driving puts you, your passengers and everyone else on the road at serious risk."

Reminder, drivers are required to move over and slow down for vehicles that are stopped with flashing lights or warning signals. If your vehicle breaks down, call #77 for roadside assistance or 911 in case of an emergency.

MDTA Police will be on patrol for disabled vehicles and for any signs of impaired driving, including alcohol, prescription drugs or illegal substances.

"Impaired driving endangers your life and the lives of others. During the holidays, law enforcement officers will remain vigilant and target dangerous driving, seat belt violations and criminal activity," said the statement.

If you witness any dangerous or aggressive driving, call MDTA Police Dispatch at 410-537-7911.