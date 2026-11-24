The WJZ First Alert Weather Team continues the First Alert Weather Day for Thanksgiving Day. A nor'easter is expected to bring heavy rain, strong and potentially damaging winds, along with the potential of coastal flooding to the state of Maryland

Thanksgiving Day nor'easter to bring strong winds, heavy rain

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has high confidence that a strong nor'easter will bring the risk of damaging winds and heavy rainfall to central and eastern Maryland Thanksgiving Day. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect so that you can begin to plan now for the impacts from this upcoming nor'easter.

Between now and early Wednesday evening, our weather is nice and quiet. Excellent travel weather on the roads across the state. Wet weather is possible by late Wednesday evening, so the best travel will be between now and sunset Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures will be much cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures only reaching the lower 50s. With a brisk breeze, wind-chills will dip into the the 30s and 40s.

A developing coastal storm has a high chance of impacting Maryland Wednesday night through Thanksgiving night.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for Kent, Queen Annes, Talbot, and Caroline counties for damaging gusts to 60 mph possible Thanksgivign Day.

Coastal Flood Watches have been issued for moderate coastal flooding at high tide from the lower eastern shore to the Atlantic Beaches, including Ocean City for Thanksgiving Day.

Light to steady windswept rai will develop Wednesday night.

On Thanksgiving Day, expect widespread rain, heavy at times, along with potentially damaging winds in spots. These weather conditions will slow travel across the region. The heaviest rain and strongest winds look to impact the area mid to late Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Midday Thursday through early Thursday afternoon is when the risk of power outages is greatest, especially across our eastern suburbs and some ridge tops in our northern and western suburbs. Widespread wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph are likely aross the area with locally 60 mph gusts or higher possible, especially across areas in the high wind watch. Downed trees and tree limbs are possible along with power outages are possible.

Winds could also be high enough to down trees in a few spots. 1 to 2.5 inches of rain are likely. Expect travel delays possible during this time period, possibly significant.

The worst travel weather will quickly ease Thanskgiving Day evening. Behind the nor' easter, expect leftover windy weather with scattered showers. Winds may gust 30 to 40 mph behind the storm Thursday night through the day on Friday. Travel conditions should signficantly improve Friday afternoon and evening.

The upcoming weekend looks much better for traveling with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs between 55 and 60. Saturday will be the breezier day of the weekend.

Please keep checking back for additional updates as the week progresses, some adjustments to the forecast are still expected.