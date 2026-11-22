A technology issue that delayed more than half of Delta Airlines flights nationwide on Sunday afternoon has affected passengers at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

The delays came during a busy travel week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The problem was affecting an automation system used by Delta to calculate weight and balance details for pieces of baggage, according to the airline.

"Delta apologizes to customers for the delay in their travels today," the airline said. "Delta is rebooking customers to the next best itinerary and providing meals and hotel rooms where necessary. For customers facing a canceled flight and don't wish to travel, refunds are being given."

At least 18 flights were listed as delayed Sunday afternoon at BWI on the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

The delays affecting Delta Airlines came about a week after a nationwide ground stop was ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The agency said the ground stop was linked to a "telecommunication outage" that disrupted operations at air traffic control centers.

On Sunday, the FAA posted a statement to its X account stating that the Delta Airlines delays "are not related to any FAA air traffic systems."