Marylanders keeping an eye on remnants of Tropical Storm Debby

BALTIMORE -- Maryland isn't in the direct line of Tropical Storm Debby but we can feel the impacts, which could include heavy rain and flooding.

After this past weekend's severe weather, people aren't taking any chances of not being prepared.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed a State of Preparedness Declaration ahead of any potential impacts from the tropical storm.

A State of Preparedness Declaration enhances the state's ability to swiftly and effectively respond to potential hazards and threats in an actual disaster.

Moore is asking Marylanders to plan, know their evacuation zones, charge their devices and pack their trunk with supplies.

"The safety of Marylanders is our top priority. By declaring a State of Preparedness, I am directing the Department of Emergency Management to coordinate the comprehensive preparation of State government ahead of potential impacts from the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby," Moore said. "Residents and visitors should monitor local weather forecasts, remain vigilant, and be prepared to follow safety instructions from local emergency officials."

Businesses and homeowners in flood-prone Fells Point packed up sandbags.

But at least one Fells Point business owner said they will remain open rain or shine.

Forecasters predict Tropical Storm Debby will bring heavy rainfall and potential flooding later this week.

"Oh, we're going to be open," said Beth Hawks, owner of Zelda Zen.

Hawks said she will weather the storm by staying open for business.

"We're hearty people," Hawks said. "We've endured a lot through the past couple of years. Rain ain't nothing."

This past weekend severe storms uprooted trees, causing roads to be blocked and power knocked out.

Some Baltimore-area communities are still dealing with the impacts of last weekend's storms.