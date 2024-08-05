Watch CBS News
BGE still working to restore power to Baltimore City residents after destructive weekend storm

By Lhila Schutzman

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Thousands of BGE customers are waiting to have their power service restored after severe storms that left many Baltimore residents without power on Saturday

Strong gusts of winds caused fallen trees and power lines. 

The severe storms damaged electrical equipment throughout BGE's service area. Damages include downed wires, broken poles, downed trees, and other debris. There are BGE crews working to restore customers' power as quickly and safely as possible.

About 80,000 customers were impacted in BGE's service area.

In Baltimore City, about 42,000 residents were left without power overnight Saturday. As of Monday, BGE said 7,400 were still awaiting service restoration. 

A spokesperson for BGE said crews need to remove vegetation from equipment so that electric distribution crews can begin working. 

As a reminder, BGE urges residents to never approach or touch fallen power lines, even if they do not appear to be live or sparking.  To report fallen electrical lines, power outages, and gas odors, you can call BGE at 1-877-778-2222.

How customers can report outages  

Storm conditions could cause outages by knocking down tree limbs onto power lines and other electric delivery equipment. BGE asks all customers to report their outage in any of the following ways:  

  • Online at BGE.com  
  • BGE's free mobile app, available at the Apple Store or Google Play  
  • Text message, to 69243  
  • Call BGE at 877-778-2222  

