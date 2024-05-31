Maryland work zone speeding fines will double starting Saturday. Here's what you should know.

BALTIMORE - The fines for speeding in a work zone in Maryland will double starting on Saturday.

The new law follows the March 2023 crash on I-695 in Baltimore County that killed six construction workers.

Investigators say two cars were traveling more than 100 mph before they collided and soared into the work zone.

Melachi Brown was driving at 121 mph when his car was clipped by a car driven by Lisa Lea, who was attempting to change lanes. Lea's car careened into the work zone and struck the workers.

A video obtained by WJZ shows the two cars crashing at a high rate of speed.

How much will the fine increase?

The new law increases the fine for motorists caught speeding by speed cameras in work zones from $40 to $80.

"We don't want anyone to get a penalty," said Will Pines, with the Maryland Department of Transportation. "We want folks to slow down and to be able to drive safely on our roadways."

In January, Maryland's work zone speed violation fines will convert to a tiered system. Fines will be determined based on speed and will double if there are workers in the work zone. Those fines could reach $1,000.

"Across the country we have seen the success of automated speed enforcement, that typically it does slow motorists down and when individuals get citations, they typically only requite one before they change behavior," Pines said. "Ultimately, that is what we need. We need drivers to change their behavior."

Why is this law important?

In February, Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller spoke about the legislation in front of a House of Delegates committee.

"It is a moral imperative that we protect road workers who provide critical public service that we each benefit from," Miller said.

Family members reflect on the deadly crash

WJZ spoke with the family of one of the road workers who was killed in that crash.

"Most people you talk to don't ever think about this unless it affects them, just don't really care until it affects them," said Nora DiMaggio, whose mother died in the crash.

Maryland State Police identified the six contractual workers who were killed as Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.