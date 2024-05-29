Watch CBS News
Maryland's work zone speed camera penalties will increase to $80 June 1

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- Beginning June 1, the fines for speed camera violations will increase to $80. Maryland Department of Transportation reminded motorists Wednesday. 

The increase comes as a result of the Maryland Road Worker Protection Act, which was signed into law on April 9.

Starting in January, speed camera violation fines will convert to a tiered system and will double if the violation occurs when a road worker is present. 

The new law also allows speed cameras to be placed in more state work zones. 

The state plans to use funds from the program to expand the purchase of safety equipment once operating costs are recovered.

May 29, 2024

