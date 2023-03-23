Video shows cars speeding before crash killing six highway workers on I-695

BALTIMORE - A video obtained by WJZ shows two cars crashing at a high rate of speed before striking six construction workers in a work zone Wednesday afternoon on I-695 in Baltimore County.

The video shows a gray Acura passenger car and a white car in the same far-left lane before colliding. The Acura veered off the highway and overturned in between a jersey wall.

Maryland State Police identified the six contractual workers who were killed as Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.

The driver of the Acura passenger car, identified as 54-year-old Lisa Adrienna Lea, from Randallstown, was taken to Shock Trauma.

Troopers said Lea had attempted to change from one lane to another when her vehicle struck the front corner panel on the passenger side of 20-year-old Melachi Brown's white Volkswagen.

Crash Team investigators believe this caused Lea to lose control and veer into the work zone.

The crash on I-695 at Security Boulevard shut down lanes in both directions for hours.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren is taking a closer look at the video and will have more on WJZ News at 5.