Troopers identify six highway workers killed in work zone crash on I-695

BALTIMORE - Troopers identified six highway workers who were killed when a driver crashed into a work zone Wednesday afternoon on inner loop I-695 in Baltimore County.

Contractual workers Rolando Ruiz, 46, from Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie, died when a car drove in between temporary placed jersey walls and were struck.

The car overturned and the driver of the Acura passenger vehicle, 54-year-old Lisa Adrienna Lea, from Randallstown, was taken to Shock Trauma.

A second driver involved was identified as 20-year-old Melachi Brown of Windsor Mill, Maryland State Police said.

Maryland State Police said that Lea had attempted to change from one lane to another when her vehicle struck the front corner panel on the passenger side of Brown's Volkswagen.

Crash Team investigators believe this caused Lea to lose control and veer into the work zone.

The crash on I-695 at Security Boulevard shut down lanes in both directions for hours.

"I don't think I realized how bad it was until I got right to it," driver Garrett Datz. "This is probably the worst I have seen."

Troopers said they are investigating the cause of the crash.