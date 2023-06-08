First Alert Forecast: Poor air quality continues Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Air quality will be far worse Thursday than the day before as the bulk of smoke from the Eastern Canada wildfires is pushed into the Mid-Atlantic. The pictures we saw from New York City yesterday could easily be our view today.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been extended through Thursday due to unhealthy air quality across the region.

The sun will be dimmed by the smoke and that will keep temperatures around 80 degrees. Overnight our low will be 56 degrees.

🚨 It’s a @wjz alert weather day.



You’ll notice hazy smoke still in the air this morning and you’ll even smell it as you step outside.



We’re now in day 2 of a CODE RED air quality advisory for our area due to the smoke from wildfires in Canada blanketing our skies. pic.twitter.com/56igbcvtQq — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) June 8, 2023

You can see the air, and smell the air. Limiting outside activity is suggested. Wearing a KN95 mask is recommended if you go outside. If you need to use an inhaler keep one with you through this day.

Improving weather is expected Thursday afternoon but it will remain hazy and smoky with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 80. It will get a bit cooler Friday with highs in the mid-70s with less smoke affecting the area.

The pattern that has been bringing smoke into the region will shift and it will not be extensive across the region this weekend. Overall, the weekend looks partly cloudy with highs in the 80s. There will still be smoke in the area, but it shouldn't be as bad as its been. Temperatures will also be warmer with highs in the mid-80s this weekend and near 90 by Sunday.

Much-needed rain will move into the region early next week with a storm system. There will be a chance for showers and storms on Monday with a lingering chance for showers into Tuesday.

Temperatures through the period will be around average with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.