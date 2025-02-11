Here's how many snow days Maryland school districts have left.

BALTIMORE -- Several school districts in Maryland have already used up their allotted snow days as Maryland welcomed another winter storm. The forecast prompted several schools to close early Tuesday, with some using up the last of their scheduled snow days.

However, some do not get a snow day.

Baltimore City Public Schools has a team working around the clock to clear snow and ice from school properties.

Parts of Maryland saw 2 to 4 inches of accumulation or 4 to 6 inches in some southern areas, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team

Snow day operations at Baltimore schools

Scott Washington, the executive director of school facilities, explained how crews treat and pre-treat the schools.

"We started looking at storms, probably Wednesday or Thursday, to see what was coming in," Washington said. "So, we begin to plan, and we get our weather reports on a daily basis. Then after that, we actually begin to meet with our teams, meaning our maintenance teams, also our transportation teams as well, begin to look to see how our plan of attack is going to be for this upcoming storm. Every storm's a little bit different."

Donyea Little and Sylvester Burrow, who work with Washington, clock in the day before most winter storms to help plan.

"Game plan meeting in the morning and the day before and we all come in and know what our roles are and what we do in the morning when we get here," said Burrow, a worker at school facilities.

"We pre-check our vehicles to make sure everything is safe and operational. After that we report to the immediate supervisor to get the report of which school we have to hit," added Little, a worker at school facilities.

From there, snow removal teams work their way around 160 buildings within four regions in the school district.

"Our crews actually come out first. Like I said, we need our salting first, Washington said. "Our plows came through. We have another crew that comes behind that crew that takes photographs of all of our sites to make sure they are done to our level to our standard of clean."

"We do it for the safety of the kids. We want to make sure they travel safely to and from school," Little said.

Based on this initial work, crews determine what's next.

"So for the most part, there's a crew that comes in the front when it comes through and then also sidewalks and they take care of as well so it's a major operation with a lot of pieces involved," Washington said.

How many snow days are left?

As of Tuesday, Feb. 11, school districts have the following snow day totals:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools used all three of their allotted snow days

Baltimore City Public Schools used two snow days. They have one left.

Baltimore County Public Schools used all three of their snow days

Carroll County Public Schools used all three of their snow days

Harford County Public Schools used four of their allotted snow days. They have two left.

Howard County Public Schools used all five of their snow days

What happens when snow days are used?

District leaders will decide how to make up the snow days should they need to use more than their allotted amount.

Leaders in Anne Arundel County said they would prefer to switch to virtual learning to avoid adding more days to the end of the school year. If they are unable to make the switch, they would add a day or use a day when students are scheduled to be off, making it an instructional day.

Officials said bringing students in when they were originally scheduled to be off would require a waiver from the state.

If Baltimore County schools have to close for another snow day, officials said they plan to have virtual classes.

Carroll County school leaders said if they go over their allotted days, the superintendent will wait until the winter season is over to see how many extra days they use then recommend to the school board ways the district can make up the time.

Winter weather tips

Maryland has already seen a few winter storms so far this season, with the first major snowstorm on Jan. 6. BWI Airport measured 6.6 inches of snow after the storm, the most snowfall the region had seen since 2022.

Parts of Maryland saw more snow on Jan. 10 and another few inches on Jan. 19. Parts of the state also experienced dangerously cold temperatures in mid-January as wind chills dropped to single digits.

The cold temperatures prompted officials across the region to share tips to keep residents warm, including: