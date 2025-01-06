How much snow has Baltimore seen so far?
BALTIMORE -- Maryland's first snowstorm of the season brought in numerous school closures and a statewide winter storm warning. But just how much snow has Baltimore seen so far?
Baltimore - 4''
Glen Burnie - 4.3''
Ellicott City - 4.3''
Crofton - 4.9''
Hillsmere Shores - 6.1''
Westminister - 2.6''
We also asked our viewers to tell us how much snow they received.
Timothy Butz in Pasadena measured out about five inches as of 7:15 a.m. Monday morning.
Keith Mason, in Queenstown, measured nearly 7 inches as of 8:20 a.m.
Measuring snow totals
Want to measure the snow totals in your area? It's best to pick three different spots to measure the snow totals from, and take the average for the most accurate measurement.
State of Emergency
Governor Wes Moore and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm which began Sunday night.
The order activates the city's Emergency Operations Plan, deploying necessary emergency resources. The state of emergency will stay in place until Tuesday, January 7.
Transportation Impacts
Governor Wes Moore urged Maryland residents to stay off roads, as the state faces dangerous winter conditions and an overnight deep freeze that could hamper emergency response times.
As of 11:49 a.m., the Maryland State Police Department said that 1 a.m. Monday, they had responded to nearly 700 calls for service, including 218 disabled vehicles, 23 incidents that required an accident report, and more than 100 others that did not require reports.
Services are also suspended on multiple MTA routes.
State officials reported that nearly 3,000 personnel have been deployed for snow removal operations, with the State of Emergency remaining in effect.