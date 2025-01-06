BALTIMORE -- Maryland's first snowstorm of the season brought in numerous school closures and a statewide winter storm warning. But just how much snow has Baltimore seen so far?

Baltimore - 4''

Glen Burnie - 4.3''

Ellicott City - 4.3''

Crofton - 4.9''

Hillsmere Shores - 6.1''

Westminister - 2.6''

We also asked our viewers to tell us how much snow they received.

Timothy Butz in Pasadena measured out about five inches as of 7:15 a.m. Monday morning.

@wjz Just shy of 5 inches in Pasadena, MD. at 7;15an EST. pic.twitter.com/NDkSBubdSN — TIMOTHY BUTZ (@timbutz70) January 6, 2025

Keith Mason, in Queenstown, measured nearly 7 inches as of 8:20 a.m.

Queenstown snow totals Keith Mason

Measuring snow totals

Want to measure the snow totals in your area? It's best to pick three different spots to measure the snow totals from, and take the average for the most accurate measurement.

State of Emergency

Governor Wes Moore and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm which began Sunday night.

The order activates the city's Emergency Operations Plan, deploying necessary emergency resources. The state of emergency will stay in place until Tuesday, January 7.

Transportation Impacts

Governor Wes Moore urged Maryland residents to stay off roads, as the state faces dangerous winter conditions and an overnight deep freeze that could hamper emergency response times.

As of 11:49 a.m., the Maryland State Police Department said that 1 a.m. Monday, they had responded to nearly 700 calls for service, including 218 disabled vehicles, 23 incidents that required an accident report, and more than 100 others that did not require reports.

Services are also suspended on multiple MTA routes.

We're implementing phase 2 of the @mtamaryland snow plan due to deteriorating conditions on the ground. In addition to the earlier reductions, service is now suspended on several other local routes. As always, check the service alerts before you travel! https://t.co/OBAR2Ohiyx pic.twitter.com/XALzCtIiLK — Holly Arnold (@MDOTMTAHolly) January 6, 2025

State officials reported that nearly 3,000 personnel have been deployed for snow removal operations, with the State of Emergency remaining in effect.