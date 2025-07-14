Parking restrictions implemented in Ellicott City as severe weather in Maryland brings flood risk

Parking restrictions are in effect for parts of Ellicott City Monday evening as severe weather could cause flooding in Maryland.

The restrictions for the flood-prone area come as about 2 to 3 inches of rain are predicted to fall in the county during Monday evening.

A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of Howard County through midnight.

Parking restrictions in Ellicott City

Starting at 1:30 p.m., parking is prohibited along Main Street from Ellicott Mills Drive to the Patapsco River Bridge and along Maryland Avenue.

Parking Lot D, behind the Howard County Welcome Center, and Parking Lot E off of Court Avenue are closed, county leaders said.

Drivers have until 3 p.m. to move their cars. Leaders recommend that vehicles be relocated to the Historic Circuit Courthouse parking lot. Vehicles that are not moved by 3 p.m. will be towed to the courthouse parking lot with no cost to the owner.

County leaders said Department of Public Works crews are also securing county-owned outdoor furniture. Residents and business owners are urged to do the same.

Ellicott City flood prevention

Ellicott City has been impacted by deadly flooding on several occasions in recent years, including in 2011, 2016, and 2018.

The historic city is prone to severe flooding. This has prompted county leaders to launch the Ellicott City Safe and Sound Plan, which aims to mitigate flooding by removing debris from waterways after heavy rain.

Under the flood mitigation plan, the county has worked on seven flood control projects, including two completed retention ponds. The North Tunnel project, which is still under construction, will be able to collect 26,000 gallons of water per second and divert it away from Ellicott City's Main Street.

The project is expected to be complete in fall 2027.

Severe weather in Maryland

Severe storms are expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Maryland on Monday in the afternoon and evening, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

Thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread during the evening hours and could be capable of torrential rainfall and flash flooding.

Maryland has experienced several days of heavy rains in the past week, meaning today's rainfall could quickly lead to flooding on roads during the evening commute.