Maryland Gov. Moore to announce support for flood mitigation projects in Howard County

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is expected to announce support for flood mitigation projects in Howard County through a state loan fund Wednesday.

Additional support would be provided through the Maryland Department of Emergency Management's Resilient Revolving Loan Fund.

Flood mitigation in Howard County

Parts of Howard County experienced deadly flooding in 2011, 2016 and 2018, prompting an aggressive effort to prevent similar events in the future.

After eight inches of rain turned Ellicott City streets into rivers and damaged more than 70 businesses, the county launched the Safe and Sound plan to address flooding issues with retention ponds in four areas.

The plan dictates that debris be removed from waterways after weather events that bring two or more inches of rain within 24 hours or after strong winds. Before the plan was enacted, the waterways were inspected on a quarterly or semi-quarterly basis.

Between 2018 and March 2025, Howard County's Department of Public Works removed more than 100,000 pounds of debris.

There are a total of seven projects under the Safe and Sound Plan. So far, two of four retention ponds have been built, and a third is expected to be done by fall 2025, according to county officials.

In Ellicott City, several flood safety measures have also been implemented, like signage pointing to high-ground access and a tone alert system.

Federal funding cuts spark concerns

The funding for all of Howard County's flood mitigation projects was secured, Executive Calvin Ball said in February. However, the proposed state budget and the Trump administration's federal spending cuts sparked concerns.

The Safe and Sound Plan costs about $250 million, and a third of that is supported by federal funds, according to Ball.

The county's flood mitigation plan is supported in part by a $75 million WIFIA loan from the Environmental Protection Agency and $20 million in funding from FEMA.

"Uncertainty about federal funding places Howard County in an extremely precarious position, assuming tremendous financial risk," Ball said in March.