Dramatic video shows major flooding in Baltimore area

BALTIMORE – Severe weather has been pounding the state as rainfall has prompted flash flooding warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings. CBS Baltimore reports that Ellicott City, which has been recovering from a devastating flood from July 2016, was getting deluged by dangerous flood waters Sunday afternoon, which has prompted a Flash Flood Emergency.

Abigail Conte was among several people to post dramatic video of the flooding on social media.

from the second floor of cottage antiques #ellicottcity pic.twitter.com/KdWpF1p0Hu — bry (@tube_ebooks) May 27, 2018





440 PM - **FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY** has been issued for Ellicott City in Howard County, Maryland. Significant flash flooding and multiple water rescues have been reported on Main Street in Ellicott City. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 27, 2018





In 2016, at least two people were killed after severe flooding left a path of devastation across the area.

