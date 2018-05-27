Dramatic video shows major flooding in Baltimore area

BALTIMORE – Severe weather has been pounding the state as rainfall has prompted flash flooding warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings. CBS Baltimore reports that Ellicott City, which has been recovering from a devastating flood from July 2016, was getting deluged by dangerous flood waters Sunday afternoon, which has prompted a Flash Flood Emergency.
Abigail Conte was among several people to post dramatic video of the flooding on social media.
In 2016, at least two people were killed after severe flooding left a path of devastation across the area.
This is a developing story.