Phase 2 of Annapolis City Dock project gets the greenlight

The City of Annapolis' Historic Preservation Commission has officially approved Phase two of the City Dock Resiliency Project.

This is a major step toward protecting the waterfront from flooding and creating more public green space. The plan aims to combat sea level rise while transforming the area into a more pedestrian-friendly space.

"It's been like this a long time and it seems to work, but change is good," said Annapolis resident Chris Gload.

What is included in Phase 2?

Phase 2 includes a new park at the end of Prince George Street, which will be named after the late local icon Vince Leggett, founder of Blacks of the Chesapeake, according to Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.

Phase 2 will also feature state-of-the-art Harbormaster Headquarters and a new Maritime Welcome Center.

Buckley said in a statement posted on social media, "It will recognize and celebrate overlooked aspects of our history; and deliver both physical and social resilience for the future."

What happens next?

This is the final major local approval of the City Dock project. The flood barrier protection and raised green space with a fountain were approved last March.

"Anytime you add greenbelt to an area, it attracts people," Gload said. "It makes people feel more comfortable coming to it, it gives them peace of mind…especially around the water, it's a win-win."

Jay Judy, who lives a few minutes outside the city, said he is still concerned about losing parking spaces, which are already scarce.

"A lot of people are paying to park, and you might have to park all the way up past the circle, it's not ideal," said Judy. "It's going to cause a lot of traffic and a headache, especially while they're building it."

The project still needs to undergo state and federal reviews, including archeological and environmental studies, before construction can begin.

According to the project website, major construction including parking restrictions and road closures was set to begin this winter. An updated official timeline has yet to be announced.