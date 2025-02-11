Some Maryland schools delayed, transition to virtual learning in midst of winter snowstorm

BALTIMORE -- Several Maryland schools will be closed, delayed or transition to virtual learning on Wednesday, February 12, due to a snowstorm that will continue through the morning.

Snow will develop Tuesday afternoon and will gradually become heavier into the night. Snowfall will taper off before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Baltimore City, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Cecil counties through Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the rest of Maryland during the same timeframe.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team says snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected in the advisory area. In the warning zone, widespread 4 to 6 inch totals are expected with more than 6 inches possible in some areas across southern Maryland.

The following schools will be delayed on Wednesday, Feb. 12:

Carroll County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

Harford County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

The following schools will have virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 12:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Marylanders shop for winter storm essentials

Hours before snow fell across Baltimore, customers stopped at local hardware stores to pick up last-minute winter essentials.

WJZ was at Ace Hardware in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood where customers walked out with windshield wiper fluid and shovels.

"The ice melt has been a big item for us, as well as shovels," said Luther "Sam" Price, an associate at Ace Hardware.

Customers stocked up on winter essentials in preparation for inches of snow, plus ice.

"They do get sand and bags for flooding, as well as stuff for the walls, things that can push the moisture out," Price said.

Price says store staff has welcomed more people than usual just hours before Tuesday's winter storm.

"You have a lot of people in and out," Price said. "You have a lot of students. You have a lot of people that are moving in and out of Baltimore. Some are not prepared for the snow."

Crews are treating the roadways

State Highway Administration crews started pretreating the roads on Monday while working 12-hour shifts to monitor the conditions.

"Right now, what they're doing is they're staging," said Charlie Gischlar, with the State Highway Administration. "As soon as they start to see the snow falling, that's when they go into action."

Gischlar said the State Highway Administration may deploy more contractors in areas across southern Maryland where they expect to see more than six inches of snow.

"We have up to 2,800 pieces of equipment that are at our disposal," Gischlar said. "That includes dump trucks, loaders, our chard vehicles."

Gischlar said crews are stationed in areas where heavy-duty trucks have a history of becoming disabled like on major highways, including I-95 and I-70. It allows them to quickly get that truck out of the way so they can treat the roads.