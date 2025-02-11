Where did it snow the most in Maryland?

What are the road conditions like in Maryland from the snowstorm?

What are the road conditions like in Maryland from the snowstorm?

What are the road conditions like in Maryland from the snowstorm?

BALTIMORE - Maryland's winter storm dumped inches of snow across the state on Tuesday.

The WJZ First Alert Team reported that as of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Deale, Maryland, in Anne Arundel County, received six inches of snow.

SNOW TOTALS: Totals range from 1-4" across the region so far, with up to 6" in Deale. Heaviest totals are south of Route 50 so far. More snow is on the way and will taper off later tonight. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/63p5eUpP5y — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) February 12, 2025

Columbia had 3.7 inches of snow, while Edgemere and Laurel got three inches. Elkridge, Ellicott City and Sykesville had more than two inches.

Moderate to heavy snow will continue into Wednesday morning before turning into light freezing rain and sleet.

Maryland State Police response

Maryland State Police responded to more than 150 vehicle crashes and 98 inoperable or unattended vehicles within the first six hours of Tuesday's snowstorm. During that timeframe, officers responded to 424 calls for service across the state.

"Motorists are urged to avoid unnecessary travel as Winter Storm Harlow creates dangerous driving conditions statewide," Maryland State Police warned on social media.

Maryland school updates

Many school districts across Maryland have either canceled school, called for delays or transitioned to virtual learning for Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Here's a look at the schools' statuses.