Loved ones of murdered Maryland mother Rachel Morin relieved over guilty verdict

Rachel Morin's family and friends felt a sense of relief when the verdict revealed her accused killer was guilty of murder.

Victor Martinez-Hernandez was convicted of killing Morin, a Maryland mother of five, off the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County on August 5, 2023. He could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"When I heard the verdict, I could just feel a complete release coming out of my body," said Matthew McMahon, who shares a daughter with Morin.

On Monday, it took a Harford County jury less than an hour to convict Martinez-Hernandez of first degree premeditated murder, first degree rape, third degree sex offense, and kidnapping.

Morin was found murdered 150 feet off the trail on August 6, 2023, a day after she went for a walk. Law enforcement finally captured Martinez-Hernandez in Oklahoma after a 10-month nationwide search and tied him to the crime scene.

Friends, family, and the Harford County community waited nearly two years for justice in the case.

"It actually didn't occur to me until I was sitting in the courtroom today that justice is making sure that Victor can't victimize anybody else ever again," McMahon said.

Matthew McMahon told WJZ the trial was an emotional two weeks, listening to the gruesome details of the murder of his daughter's mother.

Even though the conviction won't bring Morin back, it will keep Martinez-Hernandez off the streets. McMahon credits the women who took the stand and gave Morin a voice against the man who stole hers.

"[Martinez-Hernandez) was taking everything from women," McMahon said. "The patrol officer in Tulsa, a powerful woman. Judge Curtin, a powerful woman. Alison Healey, a powerful woman. Rachel's daughter, the first witness, was a powerful woman to stand up for Rachel and stand up against Victor who was sitting right there. There are just so many powerful women, and I love that he has to sit there and take it."

What's next?

Sentencing for Victor Martinez-Hernandez is expected to happen within the next 90 days and will ultimately be up to Judge Yolanda Curtin.

The state is seeking a life sentence without parole in the murder conviction, another life sentence for the rape conviction, and additional years for the remaining charges.

"At the end of the day, that's the judge's decision," Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey said. "I will say, (Judge Yolanda Curtin) sat and watched this trial, she saw what a violent and brutal and vicious attack this was. I hope that she considers that, ultimately."

Getting justice for Rachel Morin

More than 500 pieces of evidence were presented throughout the trial, including in-depth DNA analysis that directly linked Martinez-Hernandez to the scene. Family, friends, investigators, and witnesses all took the stand during the two-plus week trial

"I think it makes it very difficult for the jury to find any other way when you have DNA evidence that is so confirmed on every part of her body that was swabbed and tested," Healey said.

Healey applauded the countless law enforcement agencies, community members, staff at the State Attorney's Office, and Morin's family for bringing this case to a victorious close.

"I worked this case from the very beginning," Healey said. "I actually went to this crime scene the day it happened. So I've been in it from the very beginning. It was a horrific crime, and my sole goal here was to make sure we got justice for Rachel."