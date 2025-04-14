Victor Martinez-Hernandez found guilty in 2023 murder of Maryland mother Rachel Morin

Victor Martinez-Hernandez, who was on trial for the murder of Maryland mother Rachel Morin in 2023, was found guilty by the jury on Monday.

The jury found Martinez-Hernandez guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and kidnapping.

Closing arguments ended Monday afternoon before the judge read the jury instructions for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour before returning a guilty verdict.

Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was found dead near the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County on August 6, 2023, a day after she left for a jog.

Martinez-Hernandez was arrested almost 10 months later in Oklahoma. According to law enforcement, Martinez-Hernandez entered the U.S. illegally from El Salvador in 2023 and has known ties to gangs.

His murder trial began in Maryland on April 4. Martinez-Hernandez is accused of first-degree murder and rape.

Attorneys make closing arguments

The prosecution and defense had a final chance to make their case to the jury on Monday.

The defense rested their case in the morning after calling only one defendant for less than 10 minutes.

Before entering into emotional closing arguments on both sides this afternoon, Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey outlined every event relating to this case, starting with the day Morin disappeared on August 5, 2023, until when Martinez Hernandez was arrested in June of 2024.

Healey illustrated her arguments with evidence, photos, and videos presented over the last two weeks of the trial, reminding the jury that Martinez-Hernandez's DNA was found on every piece of evidence presented in the trial.

When considering the charge of first-degree premeditated murder, Healey told the jury, "You don't accomplish a rape and a murder in four to six minutes unless you have a plan."

But defense attorney Marcus Jenkins asked the jury to consider several main points while deliberating.

Jenkins said the first was the lack of motive, adding that Martinez-Hernandez didn't know Morin and never communicated with her in the past.

Jenkins also pointed out that one witness, the last who allegedly saw Morin alive, testified he saw a man in the woods moments before seeing Morin on the trail.

The man in the woods was described as a tall, broad, muscular man with a blonde beard, which does not match the description of Martinez-Hernandez.

Opening Statements in Martinez-Hernandez's trial

During opening statements, the prosecution said Morin visited the Ma & Pa Trail almost every day during the summer.

According to Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey, Morin stopped responding to text messages and phone calls on August 5, 2023, around 7 p.m.

The prosecution revealed that Morin's boyfriend, Richard Tobin, went out to look for Morin and later called 911 when he wasn't able to find her.

During opening statements, the defense said they disagreed with the prosecution about who killed Morin.

Martinez-Hernandez's lawyer Sawyer Hicks said Morin attracted a lot of male attention and said her relationship with Tobin could have upset other interested men.

Hicks said whoever killed Morin must have wanted to humiliatte her and he questioned why Martinez-Hernandez would have that motive.

Family, investigators and witnesses testify

Morin's children and boyfriend testified during Martinez-Hernandez's trial.

Morin's 14-year-old daughter, Violet Custer, recalled the last text message she received from her mother around 7 p.m. Morin's oldest daughter, Faye McMahon, also recalled the lack of response from her mother after 7 p.m.

Tobin said his first few calls went to voicemail before he started getting a beeping tone when trying to reach Morin. He recalled going out to the Ma & Pa Trail and seeing Morin's car in a nearby parking lot.

During his testimony, Tobin revealed that he thought Morin was cheating on him, so he checked neighborhood bars before going to Morin's house and finding her daughter, Custer, panicking.

A witness named Kyle Stacy also testified during the trial and is one of the last people believed to have seen Morin alive.

He told the courtroom that he was walking on the Ma & Pa Trail when he saw Morin. He also recalled hearing a branch snap in the woods near the trail and locking eyes with a man holding a stick with an orange cap.

According to Stacy, the man was "acting sneaky," like he had been caught.

"I wish I said something," Stacy said to the jury.

Several investigators and DNA experts also testified during the trial. One detective recalled the moment that Morin's body was found, saying it was obvious "this was not a slip and fall injury" and "this was a serious attack."

Tiffany Keener with the Maryland State Police Crime Lab revealed during her testimony that the DNA found on Morin's body was a match for Martinez-Hernandez.

Martinez-Hernandez denies DNA match

During the trial, a video of Martinez-Hernandez's arrest was played for the courtroom.

In the video, he denies any involvement in the murder and even denies having ever been to Maryland.

However, an aunt of Martinez-Hernandez previously told investigators that he lived in her Temple Hills home in 2023. She also said Martinez-Hernandez had left the home about a month after Morin's death.

When Martinez-Hernandez was taken into custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his phone revealed searches for the Bel Air area and pictures of Morin.

When asked why his DNA was found at the crime scene, Martinez-Hernandez told investigators that he didn't know.

"In reality, I don't know. Today, there is so much technology, anyone could do damage to anyone," Martinez-Hernandez said.