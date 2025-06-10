Maryland commission to set schedule for controversial transmission line project

Maryland's Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a meeting Tuesday to set a procedural schedule for the controversial Peidmont Reliability Project.

The project would build 70 miles of transmission lines through Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties.

The hearing comes as several Maryland property owners wait for a federal judge to decide whether the developer can survey their land.

What is the Piedmont Reliability Project?

New Jersey-based developer PSEG Renewable Transmission said the Piedmont Reliability Project would help Maryland keep up with its growing need for power generated within the state.

The project would construct 500,000-volt overhead power lines that would connect to an existing transmission line in parts of Maryland.

According to PSEG, Maryland will face an increased energy deficit and power grid congestion if capacity does not increase.

Residents oppose transmission line project

Residents who are in the path of the proposed project have expressed concerns about potential negative environmental impacts and how the transmission lines may impede personal property.

Some residents said the power lines, if built, would cut through family-owned farms.

A faith-based youth camp and outdoor education center in Carroll County said the project would jeopardize the camp experience that they provide to guests, since the transmission line would go through their property.

Hereford resident Janet Stratton said her farm, which has been passed down for six generations, is in the path of the proposed transmission line.

"I realized my childhood dream 30 years ago," Stratton said. "To have it taken away would be devastating."

When it comes to environmental concerns, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) said the project poses risks to the bay's habitat and water quality.

The CBF found that the project has the potential to damage protected forests, nutrient-rich wetlands, and sources of clean water.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has also spoken out, saying he has concerns about the project.

Developer asks court for access to residents' properties

In April, PSEG submitted a court filing requesting that residents in multiple Maryland counties allow surveyors onto their land.

The judge's ruling will determine if and how PSEG is able to move forward with the project, as the company must complete surveying before proceeding with construction.

PSEG's Temporary Right to Entry filing asks the court to allow the surveying of 91 properties for the project.