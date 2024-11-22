Controversial Maryland electrical grid project would impact ecosystem, water quality, CBF report says

BALTIMORE -- The proposed Piedmont Reliability Project could pose a threat to Maryland's habitats and water quality, according to a report released Friday by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF).

The controversial plan to run more than 70 miles of 500,000-watt overhead transmission power lines through parts of Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick counties has received criticism from residents who expressed concerns about how the project will impact their properties.

The proposed project would help alleviate the growing strain on the region's power grid.

The CBF's analysis now adds environmental impact to the list of concerns. According to the CBF report, the proposed power line route would cut through the following:

514 acres of protected area, including a portion of Gunpowder Falls State Park, and 374 acres of land covered in the Forest Conservation Act

483 acres of Tier II watershed which contains the cleanest water and most valuable habitat in Maryland

377 acres of forest which helps filter carbon from the atmosphere and keep streams cool amid climate change

47 acres of wetlands which prevent pollution by soaking up excess nutrients and providing a habitat for animals

125 acres of riparian buffer (vegetation) that surrounds bodies of water and streams to improve water quality

The CBF said the project would be exempt from Maryland's Forest Conservation Act if it is classified as necessary utility infrastructure.

"As the state moves towards a greener grid and electrification of appliances and cars, more power will be needed. However, the deforestation and environmental devastation required would contradict many of Maryland's climate change goals. It is much more cost-effective to preserve high-quality waterways upfront than to try and restore streams and landscapes after devastation occurs," the CBF said.

Residents and the CBF aren't the only ones to oppose the project. State and local leaders, including Senator Chris West, have planned to introduce legislation in the 2025 session that will deal with the energy demands and shut down the proposed project.