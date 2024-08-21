Maryland residents concerned about impact of electrical grid upgrade project

Frustrations continue over new power lines being built across several Maryland counties

Frustrations continue over new power lines being built across several Maryland counties

BALTIMORE -- New powerlines being built across several Maryland counties stir concern from neighbors.

Neighbors say they were blindsided by the plans and worry the project could have a huge impact on their properties.

A town hall will allow neighbors to voice their concerns on Wednesday.

The Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project is a proposed environmentally focused upgrade to Maryland's electrical grid.

It would require over 70 new miles of overhead powerlines across several counties. The lines would connect an existing BGE transmission line in northern Baltimore County, passing through Carroll County, and into southern Frederick County.

The project aims to alleviate the growing strain on the region's power grid.

However, the plan is sparking controversy as maps show the lines passing through vital land. Throughout the summer, neighbors have expressed frustration, saying they aren't on board. Neighbors say they were blindsided by the plans and worry the project could have a huge impact on their properties.

The company in charge of the project says they will take community feedback into account when finalizing the routes.

Delegate Nino Mangione has also expressed his opposition to the project and will be spearheading tonight's town hall at Hereford High School. It will begin at 6 p.m.