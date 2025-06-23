PJM monitoring Maryland electrical grid as summer heat expected to reach triple digits

Marylanders have been waiting for what seems like forever for summer weather, and ready or not, it's finally here as extreme heat grips much of the state.

"I've been counting down the days until summer," said 9-year-old Elijah.

"Ever since the 100th day mark of school," said 11-year-old Asher.

Demand on Maryland's electric grid

PJM, a company that manages the electrical grid for several states on the East Coast, said it is working with its transmission and generation owners to manage grid conditions during the severe heat.

The grid is expected to reach the highest peak load since 2013.

In a statement, PJM said, "We have sufficient reserves to meet forecasted customer demand, which is expected to peak at approximately 161,000 MW on both Monday and Tuesday this week."

Extreme heat in Maryland

Temperatures are expected to reach triple digits this week, with a heat index of nearly 100 degrees.

At least 100 people, both kids and adults, spent Monday at the Patterson Park Pool in Baltimore.

"Honestly, it's really hot, got tired of being in the house and wanted to do something fun," said Devin Taylor.

Several people said it's the best way they can think of to stay cool in the heat.

"The heat is scorching, and it does burn on my skin, so when I get into the pool, it cools me down and I feel a lot better," said Asher.

"It's awesome, it's super nice. It's not too hot, it's nice and cool, it's so nice in here," said Pino Dega.

Baltimore responds to heat warning

Baltimore pools are on Code Red Monday through Thursday, June 26, meaning they have extended hours due to the extreme heat.

Kids at Camp St. Vincent are taking full advantage of it.

"Just when you get an opportunity to swim - the exercise, the hydration, the opportunity to be around people you care about and have a good time, and also, I think when you get an opportunity to just rest and relax and reset, it's always good whether you're five or 35," said Director Daimen Poole.

Remember to stay hydrated, take breaks from the heat, and try your best to enjoy it, because summer won't last forever.