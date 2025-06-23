Dangerous heat wave impacting Maryland through Wednesday

The extreme heat is here. After both weekend days reaching 90° or higher in Baltimore, we're now about to experience the worst of this upcoming heat wave. Please take heat precautions seriously as the heat will be dangerous even to healthy individuals.

WJZ Alert Days in place across Maryland for extreme heat

The combination of near triple digit heat and elevated humidity levels have prompted the WJZ First Alert Weather team to issue Alert Days now through Wednesday of this week. High temperatures will peak in the lower 100s Monday and Tuesday. New record highs are possible Monday and Tuesday BWI. Wednesday will also feature dangerous heat, but high temperatures should fall just shy of 100°. Isolated strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon, but a much better chance of storms returns Thursday. Feels like temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be the worst between 105° and 110°.

Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States. Please take the Alert Days seriously, especially if you will be outdoors in the next couple of days.

With hotter temperatures on the way, additional heat alerts will be active across much of Maryland:

A heat advisory is in effect for for much of the Eastern Shore now through 8 pm Tuesday evening.

An extreme heat warning for central Maryland is in effect through 9 pm tonight. Feels like temperatures could approach 110° for these areas.

Regardless of whether or not your neighborhood is in an alert, the entire area will be extremely hot and humid.

A few ways to stay safe and healthy while working outside during extreme heat -

Wear loose fitting, light colored clothing

Avoid being in the direct rays of the sun

Take frequent breaks if you plan to be outdoors

Drink lots of water, even if you don't feel thirsty. Two liters of water a day is recommended

Remember pets and the elderly in the heat

Make sure ceiling fans are circulating counterclockwise to circulate cooler air downward

In preparation for the unusually hot weather, Baltimore City's Health Department is declaring its first 'Code Red Extreme' Heat Alert. The alert begins Sunday and runs through the middle of the week. A list of available cooling centers is listed on the city's website.

Late week storms will help cool us off

A cold front will sag south late this week into next weekend bringing us some relief from the dangerous heat. Thursday's high temperatures will still reach the lower to middle 90s with tropical levels of humidity. This will allow the feels like temperature to reach 100°. Scattered heavy to strong thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening bringing some relief from the heat.

This same cold front will drape across our area Friday and Saturday. Additional clouds, showers and thunderstorms should allow temperatures to stay in the upper 80s to around 90° Friday and Saturday. Humidity levels will be high, but the temperatures will not be as extreme.