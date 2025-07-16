Controversial Piedmont powerline project requests access to survey more Maryland properties

Developer of Maryland's controversial power line project wants access to more properties

The developers behind the controversial Piedmont powerline project requested access to additional properties in Maryland Tuesday after they were allowed to survey nearly 90 locations in June.

The Piedmont Reliability Project would build 70 miles of 500,000-volt overhead transmission lines through three Maryland counties: Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick.

According to New Jersey-based developer PSEG Renewable Transmission, the project would help address power grid congestion and a potential energy deficit in Maryland.

Requesting access to more Maryland properties

In June, PSEG was given permission to survey 91 properties that could be impacted by the project.

The approval came despite opposition from property owners who raised concerns about environmental impacts and changes to their land.

On Tuesday, PSEG filed an additional request to access nearly 200 Maryland properties to perform "non-invasive field surveys," according to a lawsuit.

Maryland's need for new powerlines

In their lawsuit, PSEG cited Maryland's need for more transmission lines as the reason for its push to survey properties.

PJM Interconnection, the grid operator for several northeast states, expects that the regional transmission system could see blackouts and "voltage collapse conditions" unless the project is completed by June 2027, according to the lawsuit.

PJM and PSEG entered into an agreement that allows the developer "to take reasonable efforts to ensure that it obtains all necessary authorizations and permits to construct and place the [transmission lines] in service by June 1, 2027," the lawsuit states.

The company said it has to begin construction by the first quarter of 2026 in order to complete the project on time. The property surveys must be completed before construction can begin.

Opposition to powerline construction project

Property owners appealed the initial motion that granted PSEG access to 91 locations in June.

The powerline project has also faced opposition from community leaders, including Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier/ She indicated in February that she wanted to intervene in the application process.

At the time, Klausmeier said she would "continue to work with state partners to share serious concerns about this project's impacts and work to protect our county's agricultural legacy and land preservation interests."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also spoke out against the project in November 2024, saying he had "grave concerns" about the planning process and the lack of communication about the impacts of the project. He planned to meet with company leaders to discuss his concerns.