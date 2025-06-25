Maryland residents appeal approved property access for controversial power line project

Maryland residents in the path of the controversial Piedmont Reliability Project are appealing after a federal judge granted surveyors access to their properties. The project aims to build nearly 70 miles of overhead power lines through three counties.

On June 20, New Jersey-based developer PSEG Renewable Transmission was granted permission for surveyors to be on properties to assess the project.

The power lines would go through Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick counties.

The project would construct 500,000-volt overhead power lines that would connect to an existing transmission line in parts of Maryland.

According to PSEG, Maryland will face an increased energy deficit and power grid congestion if capacity does not increase.

Filing submitted to survey properties

In April, despite pushback from Maryland property owners, PSEG submitted a court filing that would force residents to allow surveyors onto their land.

The developer said surveying must be complete before proceeding with the construction.

PSEG's Temporary Right to Entry filing asked the court to allow the surveying of 91 properties for the project.

Maryland property owners fight back

Landowners and lawyers say the proposed project could have negative environmental impacts and would impede personal property.

"It's going to start at the top of my hill, take out that forest there, which is an old-growth oak forest," landowner Brandon Hill said. "It's going to cut across my field here, render this whole field here not usable."

"For a project that really doesn't help the grid, that really impacts their properties without great benefit to Maryland," added attorney Susan Euteneuer.

Some residents told WJZ that the power lines would cut through family-owned farms.

A faith-based youth camp and outdoor education center in Carroll County said the project would jeopardize the camp experience that they provide to guests, since the transmission line would go through their property.

Hereford resident Janet Stratton said her farm, which has been passed down for six generations, is in the path of the proposed transmission line.

"I realized my childhood dream 30 years ago," Stratton said. "To have it taken away would be devastating."

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) said the project poses risks to the bay's habitat and water quality.

The CBF found that the project has the potential to damage protected forests, nutrient-rich wetlands, and sources of clean water.