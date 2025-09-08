Man accused in killing of missing Maryland woman found along highway due in court

Suspect in death of Prince George's County woman due in court for heairng

A man accused of killing a missing Maryland woman is set to appear in court Monday for a bail review hearing.

Dacara Thompson, 19, of Prince George's County, was found in a grassy area off Route 50 in Anne Arundel County after a more than two-week search that began when she left home and never returned.

Her father, Daniel Thompson, said she left their Lanham house around 10 p.m. Aug. 22 to get gas. He last spoke with her over text just before midnight.

Daniel Thompson recounted a text he received from his daughter, telling WJZ:, "I got gas and I'm out. I should be back soon. I love you too. Goodnight." He said it was the last time he heard from her.

Suspect arrested

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, 35, of Guatemala, who authorities say was living in the United States without legal status, is accused of killing Thompson and is being held without bail. According to court records obtained by WJZ Investigates, he worked for a landscaping company based in Baltimore.

Charging documents allege Hernandez-Mendez threw Thompson's body off the U.S. 50 bridge into the South River, drop police estimated at more than 30 feet. Thompson's body had skull and facial fractures, and her family identified her through her tattoos and jewelry, police said.

Surveillance video showed Thompson leaving her white Ford Edge SUV at a nightclub in Hyattsville.

Police said she approached Hernandez-Mendez's GMC Yukon Denali, and after a brief conversation, walked to the passenger side and got into the front seat.

Investigators said Hernandez-Mendez then drove to his home in the 12000 block of Kembridge Drive in Bowie, where he allegedly killed her.

U.S. Park Police arrested Hernandez-Mendez on a DUI charge five months ago but released him.

A cousin told police Hernandez-Mendez has a "drinking and drug problem," according to charging documents.