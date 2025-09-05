Body found along highway identified as missing Maryland woman, suspect charged with murder

A body found along a Maryland highway was identified as 19-year-old Dacara Thompson, a missing woman from Prince George's County, police said Friday.

A man from Bowie, 35-year-old Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, is now accused of killing her.

Dacara Thompson's body found

Thompson's body was found in a grassy area off Route 50 in Anne Arundel County on Sunday, Aug. 31, nearly one week after her family reported her missing.

Her father, Daniel Thompson, said she left their house in Lanham around 10 p.m. on August 22. He last spoke to her over text just before midnight, he said.

"I got gas and I'm out. I should be back soon. I love you too. Goodnight," Daniel Thompson said as he recalled his daughter's text.

Dacara Thompson, 19, was reported missing in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Aug. 23, 2025. Her body was found along Route 50 in Anne Arundel County. CBS News Baltimore | Prince George's County Police Department

Dacara Thompson's phone showed her last known location was an intersection in Hyattsville. Her car was found at the intersection with her purse inside. Her phone and car keys were missing, police said.

Dacara Thompson's murder

Prince George's County police said they found additional surveillance video that showed Dacara Thompson approaching an SUV early on the morning of August 23.

The video showed her getting into the SUV after talking to the driver. According to police, the driver then drove to a home in the 12000 block of Kembridge Drive in Bowie.

Police searched the home on September 4 and found evidence that suggested Dacara Thompson had been murdered in a bedroom of the home.

Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

Officers learned that Hernandez-Mendez had access to the SUV seen in the video and lives in the bedroom where the murder happened.

Hernandez-Mendez was charged with first- and second-degree murder and is being held on no bond, police said Friday.

Detectives are still working to determine whether Dacara Thompson and Hernandez-Mendez knew each other before August 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County Police at 301-516-2512.