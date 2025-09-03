Body found along Maryland highway could be connected to missing persons report, troopers say

A body that was found along a Maryland highway on Sunday has a "potential connection" to a missing persons report, according to the state police.

A woman was found dead next to a disabled vehicle around 5 p.m. in a grassy area along U.S. Route 50 in Annapolis. Troopers said the vehicle does not belong to the woman and is not related to the investigation.

An autopsy is being conducted to identify the woman and determine how she died. State police said its preliminary investigation revealed possible ties to an ongoing missing persons report in Prince George's County.

The Maryland State Police and the Prince George's County Police Department are working together to investigate the woman's death.

Anyone with information relevant to the death investigation should call the Maryland State Police at 1-866-7LOCKUP or contact the Prince George's County Crime Solvers tip line at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Body recovered from Annapolis creek

In August, an Annapolis community was shaken after a man's body was found in Duvall Creek.

Police said the body of a 51-year-old man was recovered in the Hillsmere Shores community near the creek's kayak launch on August 10.

Maryland Natural Resources Police officers and Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to the scene. Officers said the man's backpack and other personal items were found on shore.

"I think we're all just puzzled and we wish we knew more," said Colleen Foley, who lives near the kayak launch.

Foley told WJZ that neighbors are heartbroken.

"It's just so sad, and the fact that I live directly across the street, it bothered me a lot, just feeling really bad for this man and what he must have been going through. I don't know all the details yet, but it doesn't sound good," Foley said.

Body recovered from Beaver Dam Swim Club

Last month, it took two days for search and rescue crews to recover the body of 36-year-old Michael Randle from the Beaver Dam Swim Club quarry in Baltimore County.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said Randle reportedly was seen struggling in the water and went under, and never came back up.

The search started on Sunday, August 17, and the body was recovered on Tuesday, August 19.

Search crews were assisted by handheld sonar, recovery dogs, divers, and an underwater robot from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue, BCFD stated.

"I looked around and I saw four separate lifeguards on their way to him, and I was like, 'OK, he's getting saved,'" said witness Josh Bradds. "You could even hear the people sigh when she pulled up. "You thought he was going to get saved, and he never came up."