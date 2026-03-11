Maryland lawmakers weigh bill on medical marijuana use for off-duty firefighters

House members in Maryland's General Assembly are weighing legislation that would allow firefighters across the state to use medical marijuana while off-duty.

Howard County, which made it legal in December 2025, may be seen as the guiding light on this bill.

The proposed bill says that firefighters must stop using medical marijuana 12 hours before their shift starts.

The bill has already passed in the state's Senate.

"For more than a decade, Maryland residents have had access to medicinal cannabis," said Grant Walker, President of Prince George's County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association. "Yet firefighters, the men and women who run into burning buildings and respond to medical emergencies, are still forced to choose between their careers and physician-recommended treatments."

Currently, firefighters across the state who use medical cannabis could face retaliation or discipline from their employers.

A case for firefighter off-duty marijuana use

A firefighter told the delegates he informed his bosses that he would be using medical cannabis to help with his long-term injury. Then, he said was suspended after he was told to pass a drug test and failed.

"I just returned to work two days ago, I'm still subjected to random testing," the firefighter said. "If i test positive, they can terminate me."

Baltimore residents said they don't mind that firefighters use medical marijuana if it helps their issues.

"One of my friends is a firefighter and I know he struggles with a lot of depression outside of work, so I think it seems obvious," Frankie Spano said.

Spano believes if the public can trust firefighters to save lives, they can trust them to be responsible with their use.

"I think those are the people who were trusted to save people and pets from fires," Spano said. "I think we should be able to trust they'll know what's best."

Against the marijuana legislation

Opponents said there's no regulation in the current proposal. They argue there's no timetable for when usage must stop before a shift and no regulated testing to determine how much cannabis a person may retain in their system while working.

"Youre taking the medical directors authorities away when you don't add them into the equation here," said Eric Smothers, the former president of the Maryland State Firefighters Association. "Those are the folks that locally have the ability to say whether or not one of their members or a volunteer or person is fit for duty."

This is the second time this bill is making its way through the legislature. The first time around, it passed in the Senate, but was rejected in the House.