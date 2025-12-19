Howard County firefighters permitted to use medical cannabis while off-duty after policy change

Howard County firefighters will be allowed to use medical cannabis while off-duty following an update to the county's Fire and Rescue Services Substance Abuse Policy, County Executive Calvin Ball announced Friday.

The agreement between the county government and the Howard County International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 2000 marks the first time the policy has been updated since 1991.

The updated policy will go into effect on Jan. 31, 2026, allowing uniformed members of the County Department of Fire and Rescue Services to use medical marijuana while off-duty.

"The job is a dangerous one, and it comes with an increased risk for cancer, heart and lung disease, and behavioral health conditions, including sleep disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder," Ball said in a statement. "This policy reinforces our commitment to supporting our members, who display courage, sacrifice, and dedication in order to protect our community."

Updated substance use policy

Cannabis use cannot occur within 12 hours of a work shift, and a valid medical cannabis authorization form must be provided to the County's Office of Human Resources under the new policy, Ball said.

The updated policy also includes new reasonable suspicion testing standards, expanded post-accident testing and it amends the current alcohol testing standards.

The policy update is a win for the firefighters' union, as they have been pushing for the change for more than two years. Union leaders have argued that medicinal cannabis would help members with chronic pain, sleep disorders, PTSD and other mental and physical issues.

"This updated policy represents a significant step forward by allowing access to a medication our personnel can use to manage the many physical and mental health conditions that commonly affect our members," said union representative Brad Klukas.

Marijuana reclassified

The move comes a day after President Trump reclassified marijuana from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III, initiating potential changes to the way the drug is regulated.

Both medical and recreational cannabis use are legal in Maryland.