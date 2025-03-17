Howard County removes 100,000 pounds of debris from Ellicott City watershed over 6 years

Howard County's Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan allowed for the removal of 100,000 pounds of debris from channels in and around the city since it launched in 2018, County Executive Calvin Ball said Monday.

The county launched the plan after Ellicott City was hit by deadly floods in 2011, 2016 and 2018, which destroyed Main Street.

County Executive Ball said the county enhanced stream inspection and debris removal following severe windstorms that impacted Maryland in mid-February.

"This storm debris, if not removed from our waterways, can create detrimental blockages during our next major rainfall, resulting in flooding of our vulnerable stream channels," Ball said. "These waterway inspections and debris removal efforts are critical elements to ensuring the safety of our Historic Ellicott City residents, business owners, and visitors during severe weather events."

Under the flood mitigation plan, debris is removed after any weather event that brings two or more inches of rain within a 24-hour period or after sustained winds of more than 30 mph.

Before the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan, waterways were only inspected on a quarterly or semi-quarterly basis. Under the plan, all vulnerable waterways are inspected within three business days and all debris is removed within 14 days of an inspection.

Since launching the plan in 2018, the Howard County Department of Public Works has carried out 26 debris removal events, clearing more than 100,00 pounds of debris.

The county broke ground on the latest of seven flood control projects in June 2024. Two retention ponds have already been completed and a third is expected to be operational by fall 2025.

The mile-long North Tunnel project will be able to collect and carry 26,000 gallons of stormwater per second, diverting it away from Ellicott City's Main Street.

Howard County impacted by federal budget cuts

In early February, County Executive Ball said funding was secured for all of the projects that have started, but the tightening of the state budget and the Trump administration's effort to cut federal spending has caused some concern.

"We are seeing, through numerous executive orders uncertainty about funding, whether it's to our nonprofits or just federal funding overall," Ball said.

Last week, County Executive Ball shared renewed concerns about funding cuts, saying the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan relies on federal funding.

Ball said the plan costs about $250 million with a third of it being supported by federal funds.

According to Ball, funding for the flood mitigation plan includes a $75 million WIFIA loan from the Environmental Protection Agency and $20 million in funding from FEMA.

As of March 12, at least $20 million in FEMA funds have been frozen.

"Uncertainty about federal funding places Howard County in an extremely precarious position, assuming tremendous financial risk," Ball said.