Should Henrietta Lacks get a Congressional Gold Medal? Maryland lawmakers have introduced a bill to make it happen

Maryland lawmakers introduced a bill Monday to posthumously award Henrietta Lacks a Congressional Gold Medal for her contributions to medical research through her HeLa cells.

The Henrietta Lacks Congressional Gold Medal Act, introduced by Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, would honor Lacks for her contribution to life-saving research, even though her cell samples were taken without her consent.

Who is Henrietta Lacks?

Lacks was born in the 1920s in Virginia. She later moved to Maryland, and in her 30s, she discovered that she had cervical cancer.

She visited a doctor for treatment at a Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. At the time, it was one of the only hospitals that would help African Americans, according to the bill.

During her treatment, a doctor took samples of Lacks' cervical tissue without her consent. Lacks' cancer progressed, and she died months later, leaving behind a husband and five kids.

Despite her death, Lacks' cells lived on and were used in various scientific research projects. Her cells, which became known as HeLa cells, were found to be incredibly durable and grew at a fast rate.

Research involving HeLa cells has led to the discoveries of treatments for illnesses such as polio, HIV/AIDS, leukemia and Parkinson's disease, according to the bill.

In 2013, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) gave the Lacks family control over how the findings from the HeLa cells could be used. In 2024, Johns Hopkins University also acknowledged Lacks' contributions with a Henrietta Lacks Building in East Baltimore.

Lawmakers highlight importance of honoring Henrietta Lacks

So far, the bill has received support from about 27 lawmakers and from the Henrietta Lacks Initiative and the Henrietta Lacks Legacy Group.

"Her cells unlocked a breakthrough in medical research, leading to treatments and cures that are bettering people's lives to this day," Sen. Van Hollen said. "But Mrs. Lacks never consented to the use of her cells – nor did she receive rightful credit for the monumental contributions she made."

According to Congressman Mfume, honoring Lacks has become even more important due to the Trump administration's effort to shy away from Black history.

"HeLa cells have altered the future of medical science, and the world continues to benefit from Mrs. Lacks' contributions and sacrifice," Mfume said. "During a time in our country where the Trump administration shamefully seeks to erase Black history from the American story, the legacies of Black historymakers like Mrs. Lacks must be uplifted."

Mfume's statements could refer to the administration's efforts to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs from federal agencies.

The administration has argued that DEI programs interfere with merit-based hiring and other opportunities and that eliminating DEI programs will help the federal government cut costs.

Others have raised concerns about accommodations for disabled workers and the impact on schools and other institutions that receive federal funding.