Henrietta Lacks' family reaches settlement over immortal 'HeLa cells' use

BALTIMORE -- The family of Henrietta Lacks reached a settlement Monday in their lawsuit against a biotech company over the use of her immortal cells, known as "HeLa cells."

The lawsuit, filed in 2021, demanded compensation for Thermo Fisher Scientific's use of the cells, which were taken without Henrietta Lacks' permission decades ago and are still being used for medical research today.

The family's attorneys did not disclose details of the settlement but are set to hold a press conference Tuesday morning.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is on the family's legal team, previously said the case is about genetic justice.

"We told the court that the HeLa cells are not derived from Henrietta Lacks, but they are Henrietta Lacks. She was real. She was a human being," Crump said during a news conference last year.

Monday's settlement conference was held in the chambers of U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson. Media wasn't allowed inside and attorneys on both sides were tight-lipped, not hinting how the discussions were going.

Lacks went to Johns Hopkins in 1951 for cervical cancer treatment. When her cancer cells were biopsied, doctors realized that instead of dying, her cells doubled every 20 to 24 hours.

They were nicknamed the "HeLa cells" and played a critical role in medical advancements. Despite having no permission from Lacks or her family, the cells were taken and are still being used for research in many things including vaccines and cosmetics.

The HeLa cells were also used in the development of the polio vaccine, along with treatments for cancer, HIV/AIDS, leukemia and Parkinson's disease. She died of cancer in 1951.

Her family only found out about the use of her cells decades later.

"These cells were taken from her body like she was a lab rat in an experiment," Lacks' granddaughter Kim Lack told WJZ last year. "No one even reached out to the family to let them know."

Thermo Fisher has tried multiple times to have the case dismissed, arguing the statute of limitations has passed and that they're not breaking a law replicating and using these cells.

Crump has argued the statute of limitations is ongoing in this case.

"We believe that every time they regenerate or profit off of Henrietta Lacks' genetic materials [that it] starts the statute of limitations to accrue again," he said.

Crump and other attorneys for the Lacks family have made it clear this is far from the last lawsuit over the HeLa cells, saying there could be dozens more.