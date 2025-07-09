3 more heat-related deaths reported in Baltimore area, bringing Maryland's total to 11

Three more people died from heat-related illnesses in the Baltimore region last week, bringing the total to 11 deaths across Maryland this summer, according to the Department of Health.

The three additional heat-related deaths were reported between June 29 and July 5. During that time, average temperatures stayed between 75 and 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat-related deaths in Maryland

The latest three heat-related deaths were reported in the Baltimore region.

One was reported in Anne Arundel County, one was in Baltimore City and the other was in Baltimore County, according to health department data.

Each of the three reported deaths involved individuals who were 65 and older.

So far this summer, 11 heat-related deaths have been reported, compared to a total of 27 deaths in 2024 and nine in 2023.

According to the heat report, there were 177 emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses at the end of June. Hospital visits peaked on June 29, as average temperatures were about 82.5 degrees.

About 75 of those visits were from residents in the Baltimore region.

So far this year, there have been nearly 1,758 emergency room and urgent care visits for heat-related illnesses.

High temperatures in Maryland

The latest three deaths were reported just after a heat wave in Maryland that lasted from June 22 to June 25.

While the heat wave had dissipated, temperatures remained elevated across the state, with highs hovering in the 90s.

During the heat wave, the health department reported a total of eight heat-related deaths in Maryland and a total of 472 related emergency room visits.