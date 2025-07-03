8 heat-related deaths reported in Maryland during dangerous heat wave

Maryland saw 8 heat-related deaths during a dangerous heat wave, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

According to the MDH's report, which covers the week of June 22 to June 28, there were 472 emergency department and urgent care visits combined.

Heat-Related Illness ED/UC Visits Maryland Department of Health

The 18–44 age group made the most emergency visits, followed by the 65+ age group.

Six of the individuals who died due to heat illness were 65 or older.

Region three, which includes Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties, saw the highest number of visits (197).

Dangerous heat wave

Baltimore City was among multiple Maryland counties that declared extreme heat alerts and opened cooling centers.

The WJZ First Alert Weather team issued Alert Days through June 25 due to the dangerous temperatures.

Meanwhile, Gov. Wes Moore activated Maryland's State of Preparedness protocol.

While normal temperatures in June for the region are typically in the upper 80s, we saw temperatures approach 100 degrees, before cooler weather returned.

On June 22, the second day of the Baltimore AFRAM festival in Druid Hill Park, the heat index reached 100 degrees.

Staying safe in extreme heat

Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States.

There are multiple ways to stay cool in extreme heat.

Loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing is recommended to help stay cool, according to the CDC.

Avoiding alcohol, caffeine, and overly sweetened drinks is also suggested.

You should also avoid direct sunlight and stay in the shade when possible.

Heat exhaustion and heat illness typically present with symptoms like dizziness, muscle cramps, thirst, profuse sweating, nausea, and fatigue, according to the National Weather Service.

If you experience these signs, you should move to a cooler area, loosen clothing, and sip cool water.

If symptoms still persist, seek medical help, as heat exhaustion can progress to heat stroke.