Maryland Gov. Wes Moore sees steady approval rate into second year on the job

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore still enjoys a high approval rating from his constituents as his second year on the job gets underway, according to new poll data.

The Gonzalez Poll released Tuesday is the first test of the governor's approval this year. Moore was inaugurated as the state's first Black governor in January 2023.

Pollsters conducted a telephone survey from January 23 to February 2 with 815 registered Maryland voters. They found Gov. Moore has a 58% approval rating overall, with a margin of error of 3.5%.

The latest approval rating is within the margin of error of October's 60% approval rating.

Broken down along party lines, it's no surprise Moore received overwhelming support among Democrats compared to high disapproval ratings from Republicans.

Of the Democrats surveyed, 74% approve of Moore's performance, as do 52% of independent voters. Among state Republicans, 57% disapprove, but only 36% "strongly" disapprove.

The poll also took a look at key issues highlighted in Moore's State of the State speech last week and Maryland's Legislative Session, which is well underway.

Pollsters asked how Marylanders are feeling about taxes to fund transportation, stricter gun laws and mandatory prison time for dealing fentanyl.

Polling participants were asked if they would support raising the sales tax from 6 percent to 7 percent to fund transportation projects, which have been cut across the state due to Maryland's budget deficit. Of those surveyed, 37% said they support the tax increase, while an overwhelming 60% oppose it.

Much like last year, pollsters found a staggering 88% of Marylanders agree that the possession of a stolen firearm should be a felony in Maryland. It is currently a misdemeanor to possess a stolen firearm in the state.

Finally, pollsters asked respondents if they would support a mandatory penalty of at least 10 years in prison for anyone convicted of selling drugs laced with fentanyl if the drug results in a death. A massive 83% would support the penalty, while 13% oppose it.

Read the full results here.

Part two of the Gonzales Poll, released Wednesday, asks about Marylanders' views on national political figures and policies.