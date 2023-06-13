Watch CBS News
Marylanders oppose gas-powered car ban, support higher stolen gun penalties, poll finds

By Amy Kawata

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A newly released poll takes a look at how Marylanders are feeling about topics ranging from stricter gun laws to a ban on gas-powered vehicles.

The Gonzalez Poll released Tuesday was a telephone survey was taken by 840 registered Maryland voters last week.

Asked about the future of Maryland, voters were nearly evenly split with about 54% who think the state is heading in the right direction, pollsters said. 

Pollsters said at 89% of Marylanders overwhelmingly support making the possession of a stolen firearm a felony in the state. 

That support spans all races, age groups, genders, political affiliations and regions.

Similarly, the poll found that over 77% of Marylanders said they strongly supported the increase of penalties.

Under current law the theft of a firearm is prosecuted under a general theft statute. Penalties associated with the theft are based on the value of the stolen property.

Gov. Wes Moore has also proposed banning the sale of all new, gas-powered cars in Maryland by the year 2035. The 12-year plan mirrors a recent move by California.

Our state's version includes tax credits for anyone who buys an electric vehicle any time after July 1.

Pollsters said only 37% of those surveyed support the move, while the majority 61% are against this ban.

The Gonzalez Poll released Tuesday is the first test of the governor's approval rating. Pollsters said Gov. Moore, who was inaugurated in January, has a 55% approval rating.

Gonzales researchers also wanted to know respondents' thoughts on President Joe Biden and how he's doing as president.

Just 52% of those surveyed approved of Biden's job performance, and while his approval numbers are within the margin of error when compared to Moore, his rating in Maryland is down 6 points from the same poll in January.

Part two of the Gonzales Poll will be released Wednesday.

Read the poll results here: Gonzales Maryland Poll June 2023

