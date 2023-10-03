Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's approval rating improves in latest Gonzales poll

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's approval rating improved by five points since June, according to the latest Gonzales Poll.

The poll found 60 percent of voters approve of the job Moore is doing as the state's governor. About 78 percent of Democrats approve of Moore, while 30 percent of Republicans also approve.

Among Republicans, 48 percent of voters disapprove of the job Moore is doing, according to the poll. Moore was inaugurated as the state's first Black governor in January.

It wasn't just local leaders that were the subject of this poll.

Gonzales Poll

As for President Joe Biden, the poll shows that 57 percent of Maryland voters approve of the job he is doing in the White House. However, 87 percent of Democrat voters approve while 90 percent of Republican voters polled disapprove.

Fifty-seven percent of Democrats, 81 percent of Republicans and 69 percent of independents agree that a 12-year-old adolescent who takes a loaded gun to school should be criminally charged.

Currently, in the state, children between the ages of 14 and 17 who commit violent, egregious acts can be charged as adults.

There is an effort to change this law in order to have these teenage defendants' cases heard in juvenile court instead of being charged as adults.

Statewide, 38 percent support changing the law, in order to have those between the ages of 14 and 17 sent to juvenile court instead of being charged as adults, while 57 percent oppose changing the law, believing that juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 who commit murder or rape should be charged as adults.

By party: 46% of Democrats, 71% of Republicans, and 69% of independents oppose changing current law.

A total of 818 registered voters in Maryland who indicated they are likely to vote in the 2024 general election, were queried for the poll by live telephone interviews, utilizing both landline and cell phone numbers. A cross-section of interviews was conducted throughout the state, reflecting Maryland's general election voting patterns.

Read the poll results here: Gonzales Poll - Part 1 Maryland Statewide October 2023.pdf