Baltimore businessman Ed Hale switches parties, formally announces run for Maryland governor

Longtime Baltimore businessman Ed Hale, Sr., formally announced his campaign for Maryland governor on Wednesday, switching parties from Democratic to Republican.

In May, the retired banker said he would challenge Gov. Wes Moore for the Democratic nomination. However, on Wednesday, he announced he would run as a Republican, saying, "I don't care about the party affiliation as much as I care about doing the right thing."

Ed Hale's Baltimore background

Hale was the chairman and CEO of 1st Mariner Bank before he left the struggling company in 2011.

The 78-year-old Baltimore native ran shipping companies and is credited with developing the Canton Waterfront area after building an office downtown.

He previously served as chairman of Visit Baltimore, the city's tourism agency. He currently owns the city's championship indoor soccer team, the Baltimore Blast.

"I let my record speak for itself," Hale said on Wednesday. "I've created jobs, I've built things, I've been fair with a lot of people. I've made billions of dollars alone within a two-hour car ride of here."

From Democrat to Republican

During his initial campaign announcement, Hale described himself as a lifelong Democrat. However, on Wednesday, he said he was changing his party affiliation to Republican.

"I stopped thinking about party affiliation except for when I voted," Hale said.

He also indicated that it would have been a challenge to compete with Gov. Moore for the Democratic nomination.

"There's no way I could win against Wes Moore with that machine he's got," Hale said.

"I don't believe I have a chance, based on the polling that was done, to beat him," he added. "I had a chance, but it was not as good as I think I would have running as a Republican."

When asked about working with Republican President Trump, Hale said he is "not a Donald Trump guy," but said he "would work with him."

"If Trump was going to say, 'I want to help Hale.' To me, that's detrimental to me…It would be an issue," Hale said on Wednesday.

"If I become governor, I am not going to poke at him because I'm running for some other office," he added.

Hale said he aims to make Maryland safer and more business-friendly as governor.

"What I would like to do is do the best I can for the state of Maryland. Create jobs, lower the taxes and fees, and make us a much safer place," he said.

Hale also aims to tackle juvenile crime by encouraging judgment against the parents of young criminals and supporting law enforcement through increased funding.

"I believe police have been mistreated," he said. "...I want to fund the police, make sure police do not leave, give them a retention bonus to stay.

"They're all frustrated," he added. "There has to be accountability, and victims' rights have to come into play."

Party leaders react

The Maryland Republican Caucus expressed concerns about the sincerity of Hale's change in affiliation.

"Maryland Republicans deserve a nominee who represents our values—not just someone looking for a new political label," Maryland Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey said in a statement.

"Just because he may no longer feel comfortable associating with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party doesn't mean he now embraces the Republican Party's long-standing principles of limited government, fiscal responsibility, individual liberty, and strong public safety," Hershey said.

"No matter who jumps into this race, Marylanders across party lines will want to keep moving forward with Gov. Moore's strong and popular leadership, which includes cutting taxes for the middle class, turning a $3 billion budget deficit into a surplus and bringing homicides in Baltimore to a 50 year low," The Democratic Governor's Association said in a statement.

WJZ has reached out to Gov. Wes Moore's office for comment.

Maryland's 2026 Gubernatorial candidates

Maryland's Gubernatorial election will be held on Nov. 3, 2026.

According to the state Board of Elections, three people have announced their candidacy: