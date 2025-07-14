Maryland lawmakers promise to fight to save jobs as more federal workers are laid off

Maryland has the nation's second-highest concentration of federal workers, and hundreds have either lost their jobs, taken buyouts, or resigned.

Democrats in Maryland's Congressional delegation expressed their concerns Monday for the federal workforce just days after the U.S. Supreme Court gave the Trump Administration the green light to fire even more federal employees.

Tears outside the State Department

Some State Department workers wept after being forced from their jobs Friday.

At least 1,300 were let go last week, and cameras captured some of them carrying out their belongings from their offices in boxes.

"It's an absolute shame that the department is losing colleagues like mine. We're sad to lose our jobs but we're so proud of the work that we've been able to do," one colleague said.

Maryland impact

Maryland is home to more than 160,000 federal civilian jobs and 225,000 jobs supported by federal contracts, according to Governor Wes Moore's office.

The state has taken action to assist fired workers, but a budget shortfall means Maryland is now under a hiring freeze and has a voluntary buyout with $20,000 payments to eligible state workers to trim the state's own workforce.

"There is no state that can single-handedly absorb the impact when the federal government severs its relationship with the middle class," Governor Moore said.

Here are several actions being taken to help displaced federal workers:

The "Feds to Eds" program is training displaced federal workers to be teachers in Maryland schools.

Counties, including Anne Arundel, have held job fairs.

Montgomery County will vote this week to give federal workers preference to fill job openings.

Congressional delegation responds

WJZ asked Maryland's federal delegation during a meeting at Baltimore City Hall how they are helping those workers find new employment in a challenging environment.

"They are real people," Rep. Kweisi Mfume said.

He noted there are 23,000 federal workers alone in his district.

"While we have put forth amendment after amendment to push back on some of this, we lose because the majority numerically is on the other side," Mfume said. "None of them wants a break from Donald Trump and from this Administration. So, we continue to fight. We continue to put forth resolutions to the Congress."

Mfume commended the private sector for stepping up, but he said more needs to be done.

"We want them to know that they're not alone," Mfume said of the workforce. "Our job is to hold on and to hold out and to make sure that we're able to turn things around."

Senator Angela Alsobrooks told WJZ, "It should be clear that they're not losing their jobs because they are incompetent. They are not even losing their jobs because of waste, fraud, and abuse. They are losing their jobs because this president has decided that it's important to give tax breaks to billionaires."

"We're going to fight like everything against it, and we are going to succeed in the long run in making sure we fix anything this Administration breaks," Alsobrooks said.

Mayor Brandon Scott said Baltimore City is working to hire as many laid-off federal workers as possible.

"We have vacancies in the city and try to match some of the former federal employees who were let go," Scott said.

Here are more of the resources Baltimore City is offering.

You can access state resources here.

Maryland is home to the Social Security Administration, which is based in Baltimore County. Some workers there have been offered buyouts in recent months.