Baltimore man sentenced to 9 years for 2024 manslaughter in Fells Point

A Baltimore man was sentenced to nine years in prison and ordered to undergo drug treatment and a mental health evaluation after violently attacking and killing a man in Fells Point, according to the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office.

In August 2024, 74-year-old David Philpot was walking his dog when he was attacked, his wife told WJZ. He later died from his injuries.

Mary Margaret Philpot said her husband David was approached by a man who asked him for money. When David said he did not have any money, the man - later identified as 43-year-old Timothy Clinedinst - pushed him to the ground and kicked him.

A nearby business captured video of the attack.

Mary Margaret said the incident aggravated David's pre-existing heart condition. He was taken to a hospital with a broken hip and other injuries and died one day later.

Clinedinst was arrested in Dundalk and charged with involuntary manslaughter. He later pled guilty to the charges.

"Achieving the maximum sentence allowable by law in this plea, while sparing the victim's family the distress of a trial, is the best outcome we could have hoped for in such a tragic and upsetting case," Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates said in a statement. "Mr. Philpot was simply walking his dog in his own neighborhood, something we should all be able to do safely in our city. This defendant's violent attack has taken a beloved husband away from his wife and has created a significant void in the Fells Point community."

Members of the Fells Point Community

David and Mary Margaret were well-known in the Fells Point community after they retired there together.

"Dave was just an incredible soul," said Doug Yakey, owner of E.C. Pops. "He was very much like a fatherly figure, not with just me, but everyone he came in contact with."

Then Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen also acknowledged David's death, saying, "The Fells Point community has been devastated by this heinous crime. We will work with law enforcement, community, the SAO and the victim's family to make sure justice is fully served."