Fells Point attacker confessed to deadly assault of 74-year-old, documents say

BALTIMORE -- Timothy Clinedinst, accused of brutally attacking a 74-year-old man last weekend in Fells Point before he later died, confessed to the crimes after was arrested, according to court documents obtained by WJZ.

David Philpot was walking his dog on Saturday afternoon when he was approached by Clinedinst, 43, who asked for money, Philpot's wife of 30 years told WJZ. When Philpot said he had no money, he was shoved to the ground and repeatedly kicked.

Timothy Clinedinst Baltimore Police

Police said Philpot was taken to the hospital with a broken hip, and numerous contusions and lacerations to his body. He died on Sunday at the hospital.

Mary Margaret Philpot said the assault aggravated her husband's pre-existing heart condition.

Police have ruled Philpot's death as a homicide.

After police released surveillance photos of the suspect, Clinedinst was arrested on Monday in Dundalk and has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Clinedinst is due back in court in mid-September.

Video shows Fells Point attack

WJZ obtained a video that shows the violent attack in the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue. The video shows the two having a conversation when Philpot is pushed to the ground and onto the street and was continuously beaten.

"It's a tragedy that a 40 [something]-year-old old man has to beat up a 70-plus-year-old man," said David Chebahtah, a neighbor of the Philpot family. "The sense of safety in the neighborhood has been shaken.

"He was a great neighbor and he always smiled," Chebahtah added. "I think if people can take that, maybe, some of these issues can be tamped down a little."

"He was my world"

WJZ spoke with Philpot's wife, Mary Margaret Philpot, on Monday evening.

"He shouldn't be dead. He wouldn't be dead if it wasn't for this person," Mary Margaret Philpot said.

David Philpot Contributed photo

Philpot was a husband, father, grandfather and veteran and wanted to help others, his wife said.

"On the block, the standing joke was if something's wrong, 'Go get Mr. Dave, he will fix it,'" Mary Margaret Philpot said.

The community is mourning as it remembers a beloved neighbor, friend and family member.

"He was my hero. He was my world," Mary Margaret Philpot said. "I just want this to be resolved. Let's just say let justice do what they have to do."